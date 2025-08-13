The Morning Hustle is PUTTING A GRAND IN YOUR HAND ($1000) FIVE times a day! Starting Monday, August 25th, LISTEN and WIN at 8 AM, 10 AM, 12 NOON, 2 PM, and 5 PM, weekdays! We’ll announce a keyword during those hours, and you have 30 minutes to ENTER the keyword below or mobile on the NEW 99JAMZ APP for your chance to WIN $1,000! Another 99 JAMZ exclusive.

Here’s HOW TO WIN $1000!

STEP 1: Starting Monday, August 25th, LISTEN for the keyword every weekday at 8 AM, 10 AM, 12 NOON, 2 PM, and 5 PM.

STEP 2: Enter that KEYWORD (BELOW in the KEYWORD BOX) or mobile on our NEW 99 JAMZ app for your chance to WIN $1000! You have 30 minutes past the hour to ENTER THE KEYWORD!

(DOWNLOAD OUR NEW 99 JAMZ APP here. It’s FREE!)

Sponsored by Digicel – Send a Top UP to loved ones in the Caribbean!

KEYWORD BOX