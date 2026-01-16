J Fresh’s FRESH TECH Giveaway!

99 JAMZ is keeping you fresh for the new year! Head back to school in style and tune in every Saturday night at 8 PM for J Fresh, where you’ll have a chance to win an HP laptop, courtesy of AT&T, Inc., Human-I-T, and 99 JAMZ.

Plus, register on the FREE 99 JAMZ app for your chance to win a backpack packed with school supplies, thanks to our friends at AT&T.

Kick off the second half of the school year the right way — with another 99 JAMZ exclusive!

Register Below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/17/26–2/7/26. Open to legal FL res. in Broward and Miami-Dade counties; 18+. To enter laptop drawings, listen to J-Fresh show for cue, call 866-991-5269, and be designated caller. To enter backpack drawing, visit 99JamzMiami.com or 99 JAMZ App and submit entry form. Std. msg./data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: 99jamzmiami.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.

