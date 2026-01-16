OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Fresh TECH Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal Florida residents who (i) are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) are residing in Broward or Miami-Dade counties. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, AT&T, Inc., Human-I-T, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Limit: Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any Contest sponsored or administered by any of the CMG Miami radio stations (each, a “Station”). If you or a member of your household has won a prize from any Station within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize in this Contest

How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on January 17, 2026, and end at 11:59 p.m. ET on February 7, 2026 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

There are two (2) aspects to the Sweepstakes:

1. Cue-to-Call chances to win a laptop prize; and

2. Website/App Drawings for the chance to win a backpack prize

Cue-To-Call

To enter the Cue-to-Call, listen to the J-Fresh radio broadcast (the “Show”) Saturdays during the Sweepstakes Period 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. for the DJ to announce the cue to call (the “Cue”). Up to two (2) Cues will be announced at each listening time. When you hear the Cue, call 1-866-991-5269 (the “Sweepstakes Line”) to try to be the caller number designated in the Cue. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the designated caller number to call Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be designated a potential daily winner (each, an “On-Air Winner”).

To become an On-Air Winner, (a) you must be listening to the Show at the time the Cue is announced on the applicable weekday of the Sweepstakes Period; (b) you must be declared by Sponsor to be the designated number caller to Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line; and (c) you must comply with all other terms and conditions of these Official Rules. Telephone calls will be taken by Sweepstakes operators in the order they are received, and the operators will count the number of calls received after each on-air Sweepstakes announcement to determine the designated caller. The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects. A maximum of four (4) On-Air Winners will be selected.

There is no limit on the number of times a person can call in to participate, provided that automatic telephone dialing equipment or other software or computer assisted dialing equipment is prohibited and will result in disqualification.

Website/App Drawings

To enter the Website/App Drawings, complete the following steps during the Sweepstakes Period:

1. 99 JAMZ Website. Visit 99JamzMiami.com/contests (the “Website) and click on the “Fresh TECH Sweepstakes” link. Follow the instructions on the registration page and complete all the required information to submit an official entry form;

or

2. 99JAMZ Mobile App. Download and install the “99 JAMZ” mobile app (the “App”) on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. The App is free to download. Standard data rates may apply. In the App, click the “Fresh TECH Sweepstakes” tab on the App’s main menu to register for the Sweepstakes, follow the instructions on the registration page and complete all the required information to submit an official entry form.

All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Failure to complete any of the steps in this section may result in the disqualification of your attempted entry as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for any issue that may prevent a participant from being able to download or access the App or complete his/her entry.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (99JamzMiami.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (99JamzMiami.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Additional terms

Entry into the Sweepstakes via the Cue-to-Call method shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering the Sweepstakes, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Official Rules.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering the Sweepstakes, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Official Rules.

In addition, Sponsor will not be responsible for loss of service to a Sweepstakes Line or for a participant’s failure to reach a Sweepstakes Line due to malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor that may prevent an individual from completing his/her phone call. In the event of interruption of power or telephone service to Sponsor during call-in period of a Sweepstakes prior to accepting the correct caller, or a change in programming that results in Sponsor’s inability to air call-in opportunity, Sponsor will not replay the affected call-in opportunity and the number of prizes awarded in the Sweepstakes will be reduced accordingly. If the correct caller is ineligible or fails to comply with any term of condition of these Official Rules, that caller will be disqualified, and Sponsor will resume the call-in opportunity and declare the next caller a winner, pending verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules.

In the event a caller gets disconnected for any reason before being declared a winner, Sponsor may resume the call-in opportunity affected and declare the next caller a winner, pending verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. Sponsor will not be responsible for dropped calls from mobile devices or land lines and dropped calls may result in a potential winner’s disqualification and forfeiture of all interest in any prize. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified.

Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally sent the entry or dialed the phone to the radio station to participate in the Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in the Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Florida driver’s license or Florida state-issued ID (or other proof of Florida residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

All entries become property of Sponsor, and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP (Internet Service Provider) account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes

Winner Selection and Odds.

Cue-to-Call

Each On-Air Winner will be notified at the time they are identified to be the correct caller. Odds of becoming an On-Air Winner depend on the number of eligible participants and the order in which calls are received.

Website/App

On or about February 9, 2026, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing to select two (2) potential winners from among all eligible entries received in the Website/App entries during Sweepstakes Period. Odds of becoming a winner depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the winners will receive the following prizes:

On-Air Winners

HP EliteBook laptop



845 G8 14″, AMD R5-5650U Pro 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD





Approximate retail value (“ARV”): $299.99

Website/App Winners

AT&T-branded backpack including school supplies



§ARV: $100

All prizes are awarded “AS IS.” A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Neither Sponsor nor Sponsor Affiliates make or offer any warranty or guarantee, either express or implied (including, without limitation, quality, merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose) in connection with this Sweepstakes or any prize. No issuer of any prize offered is sponsoring this Sweepstakes. Prize details and availability are subject to change, in which case a prize of equal value may be substituted at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Prizes consist only of the items listed, are non-transferable, with no cash redemption or substitution except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor will determine all prize details (brand, model, size, etc.) in its sole discretion. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Federal, state, or local taxes on prizes, if any, and any other costs, fees or expenses not listed above are the sole responsibility of each winner. Federal, state, and local taxes on prizes, if any, and any other costs, fees and expenses not listed above as specifically included as part of the prize are the sole responsibility of winner.

Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential On-Air Winners will be notified at the time they are determined to be the designated caller. Potential Website/App winners will be notified via phone or email on or about February 9, 2026. Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor in the event the Sponsor notifies the winner by telephone.

In order to claim a prize, the potential qualifiers and winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may includer personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020, within seven (7) business days after notification (office visits must be on weekdays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST) and must present a valid Florida government-issued photo ID.

Potential qualifiers and winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned five (5) business days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential qualifier or winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential qualifier or winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential qualifier or winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential qualifier or winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute qualifier or winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winner is solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Publicity . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, AT&T, INC., HUMAN-I-T, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO SUCH PARTY. BY ENTERING, YOU, GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the SWEEPSTAKES, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE, THE APP, AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the SWEEPSTAKES; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the SWEEPSTAKES; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the SWEEPSTAKES, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the SWEEPSTAKES or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein. Sponsor . The Fresh TECH Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after February 28, 2026) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit 99JamzMiami.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Fresh TECH Sweepstakes, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Megan Love, megan.love@cmg.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group