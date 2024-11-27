December 2nd - December 6th is National Influenza Vaccination Week

99Jamz has teamed up with Aetna to raise awareness and educate our community about National Influenza Vaccination Week.

The first week of December is National Influenza Vaccination Week. It’s a great time to raise awareness about the importance of flu prevention, particularly those at higher risk, such as older adults or individuals with chronic conditions. Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the flu. CVS Health and Aetna are dedicated to supporting individuals with access to affordable health care. Visit your doctor to receive your flu shot or schedule online today by visiting us at: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/flu?cid=ps_coreflu_bd&gclid=Cj0KCQiAi_G5BhDXARIsAN5SX7p_psas59ffXTSEKe3eS0CgjMxJfjG2T1Jtpz1P7Avll8G_ukH8GHQaAlg5EALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds

CVS Health® is committed to finding new ways to support your health journey. We are making health care more affordable, connected and better for all. Visit us at www.CVS.com.

