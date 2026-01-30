Celebrating Black History Month

99 JAMZ, the people’s station and Boost Mobile are turning up for Black History Month, shining a spotlight on the South Florida Black community that built the culture we live for. We honor the legends and trailblazers who paved the way on the streets, in the studios, and in our neighborhoods, while celebrating the next generation of movers, shakers, and game-changers keeping the legacy alive.

This month, we reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to the future of South Florida talent shaping our city, our music, and our culture. Black excellence is more than history, it’s the energy, the hustle, and the vision that keeps us winning every day.

