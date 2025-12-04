Boost Your Holiday with a $200 gift card courtesy of Boost Mobile!

99 JAMZ and Boost Mobile are teaming up to help South Florida families celebrate the holidays! We’re giving you the chance to win a $200 gift card to help make your holidays extra special. Enter now at 99Jamzmiami.com or on the FREE 99 JAMZ App.

Join 99JAMZ and Boost Mobile for the 18th Annual XMAS on 15th Ave.

Where: 6849 Northwest 15th Avenue, Miami, FL

6849 Northwest 15th Avenue, Miami, FL When: Saturday, December 13th @ 11am - 4pm

Saturday, December 13th @ 11am - 4pm What to Expect:

The 18th Annual Christmas on 15th Ave • Inner City Parade & Festival



Enjoy a wide array of activities and attractions suitable for all ages



Delicious food trucks to



Exciting carnival rides



Chance to meet Santa Claus himself and take memorable photos with him.

Boost Mobile and 99 JAMZ are making your holiday Boost special! For more information, click here!

Register below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. Register to 99 JAMZ app or 99jamzmiami.com between 12/6/25-12/19/25. (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $200.00 gift card. Approx. retail value: $200.00 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.