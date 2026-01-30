Black History Month Business Spotlight: Win $1,000. Presented by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm! Nominate Your Favorite Black-Owned Business

This Black History Month 99 JAMZ is teaming up with Demesmin and Dover Law Firm to shine a light on Black-owned businesses making history right here in South Florida.

From culture and innovation to real community impact, we’re celebrating the ones keeping Black excellence alive and moving the culture forward.

Know a Black-owned business doing their thing? Nominate them—or yourself for a chance to win $1,000! Register now on the FREE 99 JAMZ app. Black history. Black business. Black excellence.

Sponsored by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm - Call 24/7 at 866-954-MORE or online at YourAccidentAttorneys.com.

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, register on the free 99JAMZ app between 2.2.26 - 2.20.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $1000 gift towards a black-owned business. Retail value of: $1000. Rules: https://www.wedr.com/fp/general-rules/.

©2021 Cox Media Group