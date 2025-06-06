Ball Greezy Gives Back – Listen for a Chance to Win $100!

Ball Greezy Gives Back 2025

Listen all week @5pm for your chance at the most free $100 Gift cards from Ball Greezy his way to say Thank You South Florida! Sponsored by Go Star Music Group & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! WHAT STATION PLAYS THE MOST MUSIC and HAS THE MOST FREEMONEY COURTSEY OF BALLGREEZY? LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 6/7/25-6/13/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $100 gift card from Ball Greezy. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

