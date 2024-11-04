99JAMZ Wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

Universal Studios 2024

We have your chance to win tickets. Get ready for Holidays at Universal! Don’t miss Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter™, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, and Seuss Landing™ all spruced up for Grinchmas™. November 22nd through December 31st. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ or register below!


You could win a prize package for (2) people, including:

• 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks.

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle.


HARRY POTTER and all related characters and elements © &™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling.

Dr. Seuss properties TM & © 2024 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. All rights reserved. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2024 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

Register Below:

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/7/24–10/4/24. Open to legal FL res. in Broward and Miami-Dade counties; 18+. To enter (i) listen to 99 JAMZ weekdays for cue to call, call 866-991-5269, and be designated caller; or (ii) submit entry form at wedr.com/contests or the 99 JAMZ App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: wedr.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.

WEDR Halloween Horror Nights Sweepstakes OFFICIAL RULES




0
