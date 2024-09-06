Win tickets to the 10th Anniversary Edition of Rolling Loud Miami!

Rolling Loud 2024 Lineup

Listen every hour to hear your name called to win the most free tickets to the 10 year anniversary edition of Rolling Loud Miami on Dec. 13th –15th at Hard Rock Stadium. Starring Future, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Kodak Black, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Sexy Redd, Metro Boomin, Bossman Dlow, and more!

Don’t miss your chance to secure tickets with just a $20 deposit to see all the artists on the lineup during our special promotion running from September 15! Get the best price now—buy your tickets here!

Sponsored by Rolling Loud & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 9/7/24-9/13/24. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets of General Admission 3-Day passes to experience Rolling Loud Miami on December 13th through 15th 2024 at the Hard Rock Stadium. Retail value of: $598. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.
