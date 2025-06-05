99JAMZ presents THE MORNING HUSTLE 99K SUMMER CASH CODE! — Crack the Code & WIN $99,000 this Summer!

This summer, Miami will be in a frenzy, because 99JAMZ - The People’s Station is making it hotter—with a life changing chance to win $99,000! 🔥

From June 16th to August 15th, LISTEN EVERY HOUR from 7 AM to 6 PM weekdays— that’s every hour on the hour — for your chance to be Caller #9 and take your shot at CRACKING THE CODE to our safe by guessing the 6-digit code correctly. 🎯 Guess it right, and you walk away with $99K — instantly! LIFE CHANGING!

Whether you’re planning that luxury getaway, need a wardrobe glow-up, or just want to clear your bills—this is your summer to cash in! 🚨 Only ONE (1) guess per person, so make it count. Bring it, and take your best shot!

THE MORNING HUSTLE 99K SUMMER CASH CODE — another exclusive from 99JAMZ, Miami’s #1 for HIP-HOP and R&B and the MOST FREE MONEY!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts 6/16/25, ends the earliest of (i) 8/15/25 at 6:00 p.m.; (ii) winning code entry; or (iii) 1,000 entry attempts. Excl. 6/19 and 7/4. Open to legal FL res. in Miami-Dade and Broward counties; 18+. To enter: listen to 99 JAMZ weekdays 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for cue, call 1-866-991-5296 to try to be designated caller, and guess 6-digit code. Odds: 1:1,000,000. Limit: 1 entry/person. For additional information and Official Rules: 99jamzmiami.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.