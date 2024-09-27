Register to play 1K Minute and your chance to win $1,000 every weekday on the PJAS at 4PM!

99JAMZ 1K

Every weekday in the 4PM hour, answer 10 questions correctly in 60 seconds and win $1,000 with the 1K minute exclusively on the Pac Jam Afternoon show! Register to play here, we could be calling you to play to win $1000! ANOTHE 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE! Sponsored by Demesmin & Dover your accident attorneys dot com. LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Register Below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/29/23–12/31/24. Open to legal FL res. in Broward and Miami-Dade counties; 18+. To enter register on the free 99 Jamz App and listen every weekday in the 4pm hour for your chance to play. Correctly answer all Quiz questions in allotted time. Odds of being selected to participate vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.99jamzmiami.com. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020 Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!