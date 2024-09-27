Register to play 1K Minute and your chance to win $1,000 every weekday on the PJAS at 4PM!

Every weekday in the 4PM hour, answer 10 questions correctly in 60 seconds and win $1,000 with the 1K minute exclusively on the Pac Jam Afternoon show! Register to play here, we could be calling you to play to win $1000! ANOTHE 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE! Sponsored by Demesmin & Dover your accident attorneys dot com. LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Register Below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/29/23–12/31/24. Open to legal FL res. in Broward and Miami-Dade counties; 18+. To enter register on the free 99 Jamz App and listen every weekday in the 4pm hour for your chance to play. Correctly answer all Quiz questions in allotted time. Odds of being selected to participate vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.99jamzmiami.com. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020 Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

Cox Media Group