99 JAMZ The Morning Hustle “$99K Cash Code” Sweepstakes OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. ELIGIBILITY: Subject to the additional restriction below, the 99 JAMZ The Morning Hustle “$99K Cash Code” Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), is open to (i) legal residents of the State of Florida; (ii) residing in Broward or Miami-Dade counties; and (iii) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Distinguished Prize Indemnity, LLC d/b/a Grand Prize Promotions, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

3. SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: The Sweepstakes begins at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on June 16, 2025 and ends the earliest of : (i) August 15, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. EST; (ii) a winning attempt to open the cash vault; or (iii) upon completion of 1,000 eligible attempts to open the cash vault (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

The Sweepstakes will not be offered on June 19, 2025, in observance of Juneteenth, or on July 4, 2025, in observance of Independence Day.

4. HOW TO ENTER: Enter by listening to the 99JAMZ broadcast (the “Show”) each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period between 7:00 a.m. EST and 6:00 p.m. EST for the cue to call (the “Cue”). At or about the top of each hour on each weekday during the Show, the DJ will announce your chance to call in to be the designated caller (“the Cue”). When you hear the Cue, call 1-866-991-5296 (the “Sweepstakes Line”) to try to be the caller number designated by the applicable Cue. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the person to call the Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line in the designated order, as determined solely by Sponsor, will then have the opportunity to guess the six (6) digit code to open the 99JAMZ cash vault. The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects.

To be declared a winner for this call-in Sweepstakes: (a) you must be listening to the Station when the Cue airs; (b) you must be declared by Sponsor to be the designated caller number; (c) you must guess the correct six (6) digit code in the correct order; and (d) you must comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules and any other rules announced on air. Telephone calls will be taken by Sweepstakes’ operators in the order they are received, and the operators will count the number of calls received after each on-air Sweepstakes announcement to determine the designated caller. The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects.

You may also enter the Sweepstakes at certain live events, as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion and made available from time to time. Visit 99jamzmiami.com for more information and Official Rules.

The preselected winning numbers contained within the sealed security envelope and memory logs of the cash vault software are the sole determiners of whether or not a contestant is an insured prize winner. Neither the visual/graphic display, audio output, nor the prize receipt (if applicable) will be considered in determining an insured grand prize winner.

Limit one (1) entry per person .

Any individual found to be registering anyone but themselves will be immediately disqualified. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of plays will void that entrant’s plays and that entrant may be disqualified. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Privacy Policy (www.99jamzmiami.com/privacy-policy) and Visitor Agreement (www.99jamzmiami.com/vistor-agreement) which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Additional Terms

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

Entry into a call-in Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering this Sweepstakes, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Official Rules. In addition, Sponsor will not be responsible for loss of service to a Sweepstakes Line or for a participant’s failure to reach a Sweepstakes Line due to malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor that may prevent an individual from completing his/her phone call. In the event of interruption of power or telephone service to Sponsor during call-in period of a Sweepstakes prior to accepting the correct caller, or a change in programming that results in Sponsor’s inability to air call-in opportunity, Sponsor will not replay the affected call-in opportunity and the number of prizes awarded in the Sweepstakes will be reduced accordingly. If the correct caller is ineligible or fails to comply with any term of condition of these Official Rules, that caller will be disqualified, and Sponsor will resume the call-in opportunity and declare the next caller a winner, pending verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules.

In the event a caller gets disconnected for any reason before being declared a winner, Sponsor may resume the call-in opportunity affected and declare the next caller a winner, pending verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. Sponsor will not be responsible for dropped calls from mobile devices or land lines and dropped calls may result in a potential winner’s disqualification and forfeiture of all interest in any prize. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally sent the entry or dialed the phone to the radio station to participate in a Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Florida driver’s license or Florida state-issued ID (or other proof of Florida residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

5. ALL POTENTIAL WINNING ENTRIES ARE SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION BY SPONSOR OR GRAND PRIZE PROMOTIONS, WHOSE DECISIONS ARE FINAL AND BINDING. AN ENTRANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE, EVEN IF THE VISUAL DISPLAY OR PRIZE RECEIPT SHOULD SO INDICATE, UNLESS THE ODDS ESTABLISHED BY THE INTENDED PARAMETERS OF THE PROMOTION ARE BEATEN, AS SOLELY DETERMINED BY THE PRESELECTED WINNING NUMBER(S) CONTAINED WITHIN THE SEALED SECURITY ENVELOPE AND MEMORY LOGS OF THE PROMOTION SOFTWARE, AND THE WINNING PALY DID NOT OCCUR AS A RESULT OF ANY OTHER SCENARIO INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO HUMAN ERROR, SOFTWARE ERROR, OR MACHINE MALFUNCTION.

6. ODDS: 1:1,000,000

7. GRAND PRIZE: A maximum of one (1) grand prize will be awarded. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the potential Grand Prize winner will receive $99,000.00.

8. WINNER NOTIFICATION AND ACCEPTANCE: All selected potential winners must comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules, and all winnings are contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. Grand Prize Promotions is an independent judging organization whose decisions as to the administration and operation of the cash vault and the selection of the potential winner is final and binding in all matters. In order to qualify for the Grand Prize, an eligible contestant must guess the preselected winning number IN EXACT SEQUENCE. The preselected winning numbers contained within the sealed security envelope and memory logs of the prize software are the sole determiners of whether or not a contestant is an insured prize winner. Neither the visual/graphic display, audio output, nor the prize receipt (if applicable) will be considered in determining an insured grand prize winner.

The potential Grand Prize winners will be required to sign and return to Sponsor or Grand Prize Promotions, within five (5) days of the date notice or attempted notice is sent, an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability and Publicity Release in order to claim his/her prize and fulfill any such other requirements as determined by Sponsor or Grand Prize Promotions. If any potential winner cannot be contacted or fails to sign and return the Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability and Publicity Release (when applicable) within the required time period, potential winner forfeits prize. If any potential winner cannot be contacted or if prize notification is returned as undeliverable, potential winner forfeits prize. In the event that a potential winner of a prize is disqualified for any reason, that prize will not be awarded. Grand Prize will be fulfilled approximately 8–10 weeks after the conclusion of the Grand Prize verification process.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

9. PUBLICITY. BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, DISTINGUISHED PRIZE INDEMNITY, LLC d/b/a GRAND PRIZE PROMOTIONS, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO SUCH PARTY. BY ENTERING, YOU, GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

10. PARTICIPATION. By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

11. RELEASE. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

12. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, PARTICIPANTS ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE PRIZE(S), ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND THAT SPONSOR MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, ABOUT THE PRIZE(S) AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.) THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR: (1) ANY INCORRECT OR INACCURATE INFORMATION, WHETHER CAUSED BY PARTICIPANTS, PRINTING OR PRODUCTION ERRORS, OR BY ANY OF THE EQUIPMENT OR PROGRAMMING ASSOCIATED WITH OR EMPLOYED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) TECHNICAL FAILURES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO MALFUNCTIONS, INTERRUPTIONS, OR DISCONNECTIONS IN PHONE LINES OR NETWORK HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE; (3)UNAUTHORIZED HUMAN INTERVENTION IN ANY PART OF THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE SWEEPSTAKES; (4) TECHNICAL OR HUMAN ERROR WHICH MAY OCCUR IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, THE PROCESSING OF ENTRIES, OR THE NOTIFICATION OF ANY WINNER; OR (5) ANY INJURY OR DAMAGE TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY WHICH MAY BE CAUSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM A PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

13. CONSTRUCTION. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

14. SPONSOR. 99 JAMZ The Morning Hustle “$99K Cash Code” Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. Full Official Rules available at 99jamzmiami.com/contests. For a list of winners (available after August 30, 2025), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), 99 JAMZ The Morning Hustle “$99K Cash Code” Winner List – 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Sammy Simpson, Sammy.simpson@cmg.com.

