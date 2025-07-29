The $1K Shout Out – Presented by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm! Nominate Your Favorite Black-Owned Business

August is Black Business Month, and 99 JAMZ is partnering with Demesmin and Dover Law Firm to spotlight the amazing Black-owned businesses making a difference in our community! We’re giving one deserving Black-owned business a $1,000 gift and we need YOUR help to decide who gets it.

Tell us who deserves the spotlight! Whether it’s your go-to restaurant, local boutique, barber shop, or creative entrepreneur, if they’re doing great work, we want to hear about it.

Submit your nomination below at 99JAMZMiami.com or on the 99 JAMZ app.

Let’s come together and celebrate excellence during Black Business Month—with Demesmin and Dover Law Firm and 99 JAMZ. Sponsored by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm - Call 24/7 at 866-954-MORE or online at YourAccidentAttorneys.com.

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, register on the free 99JAMZ app between 8.3.25 - 8.30.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $1000 gift towards a black-owned business. Retail value of: $1000. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

